Industrial Report: Global Automotive Sensors Market, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Global Automotive Sensors Market 2012-2016



Global Automotive Sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 7.89 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for automotive safety systems. The Global Automotive Sensors market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for smart sensors. However, functional and operational issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Automotive Sensors Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Sensors market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Continental AG, Delphi Automotive plc, Denso Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Autoliv Inc., CTS Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis Microelectronic Systems, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sensata Technologies Inc., and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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