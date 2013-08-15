Industrial Research Report: Global Advanced Phase Change Materials (Paraffin, Salt Hydrates, Others) Market 2012-2018 for Commercial Refrigeration, HVAC, Energy, Shipping, Building, Construction

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Industrial Research Report: Global Advanced Phase Change Materials (Paraffin, Salt Hydrates, Others) Market For Commercial Refrigeration, HVAC, Energy, Shipping, Building, Construction



Depleting natural resources and the need for energy consumption have resulted in an enhanced role for phase change materials in the application market. These materials are used in a variety of applications such as building and construction, refrigeration, thermal energy storage and electronics among others.



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This report gives a detailed description of the global advanced phase change materials market in terms of revenue (USD Million) for the period from 2011-2018. The report highlights the factors contributing to the growth of the market along with the restraints that the market faces. Detailed estimates and forecasts have been given for the period from 2012 to 2018. APCMs market is described with respect to the various segments of the markets along with the opportunities that the market is expected to face in the coming six years.



For geographic analysis, the global APCMs market has been segmented as- North America, Asia pacific, Europe and Rest Of World. In addition, the market has been segmented on the basis of product types such as paraffin, salt hydrates and others which include the bio based PCMs for ach of these regions.



To provide a more comprehensive view of the APCMs market, this report provides the conversion process of PCMs, value chain analysis and porter’s five forces model to provide knowledge about the nitty-gritty of the industry structure besides giving an overview of the degree of competitiveness.



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The report also gives a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as DuPont, BASF, Advansa BV among others and Dow Chemical Company with detailed description of the company overview, the financial overview and SWOT analysis in addition to recent developments to give a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of the players in the market.



Pain Management Therapeutics Market (Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, Anesthetics, NSAIDs, Opioids, Other Non-Narcotic Analgesics and Anti-Migraine Agents)



The global pain management therapeutics market is expected to witness a decline during the forecast period (2012 to 2018) due to patent expirations of the key blockbuster revenue generating drugs such as Cymbalta (duloxetine) of Eli Lilly & Co. and Lyrica (pregabalin) of Pfizer, Inc. This report studies the global market for pain management therapeutics from three perspectives - therapeutic classes of drugs, indications and geography. Each of these segments is further classified into sub-segments; therapeutic classes include anticonvulsants, antidepressants, anesthetics, NSAIDs, opioids, anti-migraine agents and other non-narcotic analgesics.



Industrial Fasteners Market (Externally Threaded, Aerospace Grade and Standard) for Automotive OEM, Machinery OEM, MRO and Construction Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018



Rising construction and maintenance activities worldwide is one of the primary reasons driving the growth of fasteners market. Fasteners are devices made from metals or plastics that are used to join two or more objects together. Fasteners are typically used in applications such as automobiles, construction, industrial machineries and durable goods. The report gives a detailed analysis of the industrial fasteners market on a global and regional level. On a global as well as regional level, the market has been analyzed and forecast based on revenues (USD Billion) for a period ranging from 2012 to 2018. The study includes drivers and restraints of the industrial fasteners market



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