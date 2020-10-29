Industrial Robot Market Technology Innovations, Trends and Business Outlook 2020 to 2023

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Industrial Robot Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Companies in the Global Industrial Robot Market: Fanuc Corporation, ABB Group, KUKA Group, Yaskawa Electric Corporation and others.



Executive Summary:



Industrial robots are mechanical devices which are used in the manufacturing industry for performing complex and dangerous tasks with greater efficiency as compared to human workers. The robots have the capability of replicating human motions and prove to be very useful in carrying out repetitive tasks. Industrial robots can be easily programmed for performing a variety of tasks such as welding, painting, assembling and disassembling and product inspection.



Industrial robots have been segmented on the basis of type, end-user and function. The types of industrial robots include articulated, Cartesian, cylindrical, selective compliant assembly robot arm (SCARA), parallel and others.



On the basis of application, industrial robots have been divided into automotive, electrical/ electronics, metal and machinery, plastic and chemical products, food and others. Various functions performed by industrial robots include soldering and welding, material handling, assembling and disassembling, painting and dispensing, milling, cutting, processing, etc.



The global industrial robot market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as growing electronics industry, declining industrial robot prices, high labor costs, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are large upfront investment and safety issues.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.



