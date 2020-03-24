Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Market Emerging Trends : Leading Players Are Nabtesco, Harmonic Drive, Acestep

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The burgeoning development of industrial robots is facilitated by the two below. First, the applied markets -automobile, high-end equipment manufacturing, and electronics & appliances- have developed radically; second, the innovation capability of Chinese industrial robots has been improved progressively and localization of core components has risen.



Concerning robot types, articulated handling robot still prevailed in 2018, and its strong sales growth serves as a stimulus for the quality improvement of Chinese robots. By application, handling and welding robots are still in a dominant position, and the sales volume of robots for processing (laser cutting, mechanical cutting, deburring, polishing, etc.) also increased a lot.



In 2019, the Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Market is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



Speed reducer, controller and servo system are the core components of an industrial robot, sharing more than 70% of the total cost. In recent years, China has made remarkable progress in the localization of controllers and servo systems but has tried in vain in mass production of speed reducers due to the high technical barriers.



The Chinese speed reducer market has been monopolized by Japanese companies (Nabtesco's RV speed reducers occupy about 60%, and Harmonica's harmonic speed reducers make up about 15%), while Chinese players rely on imports heavily. In the future, only breakthroughs have been made in speed reducer can bring a rosy outlook for Chinese robots.



Segment by Key players:

- Nabtesco

- Harmonic Drive

- Acestep

- Shaanxi Qinchuan Machinery Development

- Shanghai Mechanical and Electrical Industry

- Nantong Zhenkang

- Hengfengtai Precision Machinery



Segment by Type:

- RV Reducers

- Harmonic Reducers

- Planet Speed Reducers



Segment by Application:

- Welding Robot

- Spray Robot

- Stacking Robot

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



