Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Industrial Robotics Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

TechNavios analysts forecast the Industrial Robotics market in China to grow at a CAGR of 9.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for increased productivity in the manufacturing process. The Industrial Robotics market in China has also been witnessing the emergence of next-generation industrial robots. However, the continuous decline in vendors' profit margin could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavios report, Industrial Robotics Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Industrial Robotics market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include ABB Ltd., Denso Wave Inc., Fanuc Corp., KUKA AG, Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are iRobot Corp., Kawasaki Robotics Inc., Omron Corp., RoboGroup TEK Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Ltd., ST Robotics, STAUBLI Corp., Yamaha Robotics, and Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138876/industrial-robotics-market-in-china-2012-2016.html