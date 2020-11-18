Industrial Robotics Rental Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : ORIX, Fisnar, Hirebotics

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- Global Industrial Robotics Rental Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

ORIX Corporation (Japan), Tokyo Century Leasing (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore), Hirebotics (United States), Innovative Total Solutions (Ireland), Boston Dynamics (United States), CNC Robotics (United Kingdom), Edge Semicon Inc. (Japan), Fisnar Inc. (United States), Fronius International GmbH (Austria) and R&E Engineering Pty Ltd (Australia)



Increasing Adoption of automated devices will help to boost global Industrial Robotics Rental market in the forecasted period. Robot rentals are a relatively new phenomenon in the world of robotics. Industrial Robotics Rental represents a significant shift in the way robots are deployed in industrial and factory settings. Companies can rent robots and pay by the hour. In addition to the easy use and reliability of collaborative robots, this technology may start to appeal to a wider audience. According to AMA, the Global Industrial Robotics Rental market is expected to see growth rate of 12.95%.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Highly Automated Devices and Robotics Applications

- Growing Demand for Rental Robots for Material Handling Applications



Market Trend

- Growing Adoption of Robotic Renting in Numerous Applications across the Globe

- Growing Demand for IoT Enabled and Highly Advanced Robotics Systems



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness about Robot Renting Solutions from Underdeveloped Economies

- Increasing Installation Expenses across the Industrial Applications might Hamper the Demand



Opportunities

- Growing Opportunities in Robotic Renting Due to Higher Capital Investments



Challenges

- Upsurging Distribution Overheads might Hinder the Business Growth

- Infrastructure Prerequisites and Hardware Requirements might Stagnate the Demand



The Industrial Robotics Rental market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Industrial Robotics Rental Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Industrial Robotics Rental Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Industrial Robotics Rental Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Industrial Robotics Rental Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Industrial Robotics Rental Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Material Handling, Welding and Soldering, Assembly Line, Processing, Other), Service Provider (OEMs, Distributors), End Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics and electrical, Metal, Chemicals and plastics, Food and Beverage, Others))

5.1 Global Industrial Robotics Rental Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Industrial Robotics Rental Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Industrial Robotics Rental Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Industrial Robotics Rental Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Industrial Robotics Rental Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



