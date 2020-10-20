Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change



The industrial robots in warehousing and storage market consist of sales of the automated robots, systems which are used in warehouse and related services. Warehouse and storage robots perform various tasks, automate the warehouse process. Industrial robots in warehousing and storage are used to do tasks such as lift and arrange heavy products that are to be stored in racks or given spaces.



The picking process in the warehouse is increasingly being automated with increased demand in E-commerce industry, to reduce the pickup time of items. The automated robot gathers items and brings it to a central location, where an employee can fulfill orders fast. For instance, In 2018 ,Ocado, a British supermarket started using a grid of picking robots in the warehouse that picks the ordered items and delivers into crates, which are moved onto conveyors and is carried to shelves where an employee picks the crate and delivers the order to the customer helping in delivering the groceries fast.



The global industrial robots market is expected to decline from $3.39 billion in 2019 to $3.05 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.0%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $4.66 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 15.23%..



Top Leading Companies mentioned are



ABB, Amazon, Yaskawa Electric Corp, Honeywell Intelligrated, Omron Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Fanuc Corp, Bastian Solutions, and Yamaha Robotics..



inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059370/industrial-robots-warehousing-and-storage-robots-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change-including-1-by-product-type-mobile-robots-articulated-robots-cylindrical-robots-scara-robots-parallel-robots-cartesian-robots-2-by-function-pick-place-palletizing-de-palletizing-transportation-packaging-3-by-application-e-commerce-automotive-consumer-electronics-food-beverage-healthcare-others-covering-abb-amazon-yaskawa-electric-corp-honeywell-intelligrated-omron-corporation/inquiry?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



The industrial robots market covered in this report is segmented by product type into mobile robots; articulated robots; cylindrical robots; scara robots; parallel robots; cartesian robots. It is also segmented by function into pick & place; palletizing & de-palletizing; transportation; packaging and by application: e-commerce; automotive; consumer electronics; food & beverage; healthcare; others.



The high costs of the industrial robots limits the growth of the market. Industrial robots are capital intensive due to the use of the latest technology and sensors to operate efficiently and should withstand the weights. The cost of the setup for a warehouse operation of 50-100 robots costs between $2 million to 4 million which is a high investment. This high cost of robots is prevents the easy adoption of industrial robots, limiting the growth of the market.



The Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) market covered in this report is segmented by type into ultrasound, X-ray, CT scan, others. It is also segmented by end user into diagnostic centers, hospitals, research centers and by application into gynecology and obstetrics, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, oncology.



News and Latest Developments:



In April 2019, Amazon has acquired Canvas Technology based in Boulder, USA for an undisclosed amount. The deal adds another important piece to amazon's robotics group portfolio of fulfillment of center machines. The canvas autonomous cart utilizes 3D imaging and software solutions that can be applied to other hardware. Canvas Technology is an autonomous warehouse robotic start up.



Essential points covered in Global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market2020 Research are:-



What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2020?

What are the key factors driving the global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) market?



Buy Now:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/06022059370?mode=su?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Reasons for Buying this Report:



Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots).

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.



Browse in-depth and report summary TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059370/industrial-robots-warehousing-and-storage-robots-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change-including-1-by-product-type-mobile-robots-articulated-robots-cylindrical-robots-scara-robots-parallel-robots-cartesian-robots-2-by-function-pick-place-palletizing-de-palletizing-transportation-packaging-3-by-application-e-commerce-automotive-consumer-electronics-food-beverage-healthcare-others-covering-abb-amazon-yaskawa-electric-corp-honeywell-intelligrated-omron-corporation?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market and assist manufacturers and Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) organization to better grasp the development course of Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Contact US:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com