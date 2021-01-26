New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- The Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 38.31 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



Industrial rubber market is driven principally by the automotive industry. Industrial rubber is primarily used for making tires. Construction activities led by developing economies across the world will generate demand. The volatility of the oil prices, concerned government regulations and environmental concerns, lack of suppliers, and the growing threat of alternative are factors hindering the growth of the industry.



The North America region accounted for the second largest share of 30.3% of the market in 2018. The growing demand for fuel-efficient automotive parts due to environmental concerns and strict regulations is anticipated to drive growth in this region. In the United States, currently, 111 companies are working within the tire and rubber industry. When combined, they are accountable for more than 42,000 direct employment possibilities.



Top Key Vendors:



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Industrial Rubber market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Industrial Rubber market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



Market segment based on Dimensions:



Skeleton System

Panel System

Cellular System

Combined System



Market segment based on Application:



Residential

Non-Residential



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Industrial Rubber market. The global Industrial Rubber market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Industrial Rubber Market is estimated to reach USD 38.31 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.



The synthetic rubber type accounts for a larger share of 63.8% in 2018.



The Mechanical Rubber Good product type is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.4% during the forecast period.



The building and construction end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.



Numerous airports, highways, metros, other smart city projects are initiated in these economies. These projects are assumed to increase demand during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region….Continued



The report emphasizes the following key questions



Q.1. What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Q.2. Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Q.3. Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Q.4. Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

Q.5. What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry's growth in the forecast period?



Highlights of the TOC:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Industrial Rubber market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Industrial Rubber market size

2.2 Latest Industrial Rubber market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global Industrial Rubber market key players

3.2 Global Industrial Rubber size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Industrial Rubber market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continued…



