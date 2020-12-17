New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2020 -- The Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 38.31 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



Industrial rubber market is driven principally by the automotive industry. Industrial rubber is primarily used for making tires. Construction activities led by developing economies across the world will generate demand. The volatility of the oil prices, concerned government regulations and environmental concerns, lack of suppliers, and the growing threat of alternative are factors hindering the growth of the industry.



The North America region accounted for the second largest share of 30.3% of the market in 2018. The growing demand for fuel-efficient automotive parts due to environmental concerns and strict regulations is anticipated to drive growth in this region. In the United States, currently, 111 companies are working within the tire and rubber industry. When combined, they are accountable for more than 42,000 direct employment possibilities.



Some of the market players studied in this report are Sinopec, Lanxess, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, ExxonMobil, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation, Nizhnekamskneftekhim,JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis S.P.A., Zeon Corporation, PetroChina, Sibur, Group Dynasol, Kraton Corporation.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Type, End Users, Process, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Mechanical Rubber Good

Rubber Belt

Rubber Hose

Rubber Roofing

Others



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Synthetic Rubber

Natural Rubber



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Others



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Key point summary of the report:



Critical Aspects: The Global Industrial Rubber Market research report sheds light on the latest growth trends, development, and elaborates on the research methodologies employed. The market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market include the prevalent marketing strategies adopted by the leading companies, expansion tactics, and the product offerings of the companies, underlining that factors that could potentially affect the growth of the market segments and subsequently the overall market. The research study has examined these factors elaborately.



Market Overview: The study also takes into consideration crucial market aspects, including R&D, new product launches, deals, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants, both on the regional and global levels.



Key Features: The report performs an in-depth analysis of some of the crucial factors, such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, import/export status, demand-supply dynamics, growth rate, profit margin, and market share. Apart from this, the report also focuses on significant factors that might affect the market trends and categorizes the market into different segments and sub-segments.



Analytical Tools: The Global Industrial Rubber Market report includes authentic and relevant information relating to the overall market, key players, and their reach in the market with the help of precise analytical tools like SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, analysis of the return on investment, and feasibility study on recent projects. These tools have been utilized to study the market position of the major industry players elaborately.



Target readers: The report gives detailed insights into the vendors, distributors, suppliers, manufacturers, stakeholders, and readers looking to understand the market before investing.



In summary, the report allows a reader to get the complete understanding of the Industrial Rubber industry through details such as accurate market estimations, competitive landscape, market scenario, factors limiting the growth of the market, driving factors, challenges, regulatory policies governing the industry, growth prospects, and other factors propelling the growth of the global sector. This research study will give you the reader a clear view of every aspect of the market, creating an exhaustive research database rendering any other document unnecessary. This report promises to provide all the facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Industrial Rubber market.



