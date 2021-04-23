New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- A new report on the Industrial Rubber Market research study, published by Reports and Data, provides an in-depth survey of the dominant participants of the industry –the basis points for which are the financial highlights, company outline, SWOT Analysis, Product Portfolio, as well as major strategies and the expansion plans of the new and potential contenders. This report is also anticipated to reflect consistent growth in the coming years since consumers are now more aware of product quality. This market analysis of an industry is a crucial factor that numerous stakeholders, such as investors, traders, suppliers, and others, will find beneficial.



The Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 38.31 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



The North America region accounted for the second largest share of 30.3% of the market in 2018. The growing demand for fuel-efficient automotive parts due to environmental concerns and strict regulations is anticipated to drive growth in this region. In the United States, currently, 111 companies are working within the tire and rubber industry. When combined, they are accountable for more than 42,000 direct employment possibilities.



Leading players of Industrial Rubber market include:



Sinopec, Lanxess, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, ExxonMobil, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation, Nizhnekamskneftekhim,JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis S.P.A., Zeon Corporation, PetroChina, Sibur, Group Dynasol, Kraton Corporation.



Get the sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1703



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Type, End Users, Process, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Mechanical Rubber Good

Rubber Belt

Rubber Hose

Rubber Roofing

Others



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Synthetic Rubber

Natural Rubber



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Others



Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Molding & Casting

Extrusion

Calendaring

Roller Die

Coating



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Ask for discount@https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1703



Further key findings of the report suggested that:



The Industrial Rubber Market is estimated to reach USD 38.31 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.



The synthetic rubber type accounts for a larger share of 63.8% in 2018.

The Mechanical Rubber Good product type is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.4% during the forecast period.



The building and construction end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.



Increasing construction activities in developing economies is also an essential factor enhancing the current demand. Several governments in the Asia Pacific are investing in both public and private enterprises to support infrastructure in countries like India and China.



Numerous airports, highways, metros, other smart city projects are initiated in these economies. These projects are assumed to increase demand during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region.



Demand for fuel-efficiency, light-weight vehicles, and environment-friendly automotive parts also has been influencing the automotive industry in adopting eco-friendly industrial rubber…Continue



Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising use in furnaces



Chapter 4. Industrial Rubber Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Industrial Rubber Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Rubber Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework



Continue…



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1703



We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.