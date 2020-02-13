Industrial Rubber Products Market Innovations in Synthetic Rubber Are Triggering Growth for 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Global Industrial Rubber Products Market: Key Highlights



The global industrial rubber products market was valued at ~US$ 106 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027. The demand for synthetic rubber has increased in industrial, automotive, and performance-demanding applications due to their unique properties.

In terms of volume, the automotive industry is a major consumer of industrial rubber products, which are used in various dynamic and static seals, belts, and hoses. Thus, rise in the demand for rubber products in various industries is driving the global industrial rubber products market.



Key Drivers of Global Industrial Rubber Products Market



According to the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), the global construction sector is expected to reach US$ 8 Trn by 2030. China, the U.S., and India account for more than 50% share of the global construction sector.

Rubber is widely used in construction in the production of window seals, bearings, expansion joints, facade seals, belts, sheets, floorings, and mountings, due to its excellent physical properties such as temperature resistance, flame retardancy, low smoke & toxicity, absorption, environmental resistance, and water resistance.

Growth of the construction & infrastructure industry is driving the global industrial rubber products market.



Increase in Recycling Rate of Rubber to Create Opportunities in Global Market



Recycled rubber is environment-friendly. Commonly recycled rubber is used in the manufacturing of tires, tennis shoes, rubber beach balls, and hot water bottles, etc.

Environment-friendly rubber products can be used in the automotive and construction sectors. They are commonly used as a type of flooring product, such as rubber flooring, playground surfaces, rubber matting, recycled rubber mulch, and rubber pavers. These factors are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the global industrial rubber products market.



Government Regulations and Health Hazards Associated with Industrial Rubber to Hamper Market



The production of rubber products entails heterogeneous mixtures of numerous chemicals to carry out heat, pressure, and catalytic actions during various manufacturing processes. As a result, the work environment may be contaminated with dust, gases, vapors, fumes, and chemical byproducts. Workers may be exposed to these hazards through inhalation and skin absorption during rubber processing and product manufacturing.

Competition from suppliers in low-cost countries is expected to adversely affect the prices of a majority of industrial rubber products, thereby limiting value gains. Thus, overdependence on suppliers, uncertain raw material prices, import duties, health hazards, and stringent government regulations are anticipated to hamper the global industrial rubber products market.



Asia Pacific Dominates Global Industrial Rubber Products Market



The industrial rubber products market in China is driven by significant increase in the number of automobiles in the country. Growth of the automotive industry in China and the availability of low-cost labor in the region are major factors driving the automotive parts & components sector in Asia Pacific. Rubber is commonly used to manufacture various automotive parts, such as washers, wipers, and belts. Thus, the expanding automotive industry in Asia Pacific is driving the industrial rubber products market in the region.