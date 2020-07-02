Industrial Safety Footwear Market Forecast by 2026 : Top Key Players - JAL Group France SAS, Dunlop Boots, COFRA S.r.l., Honeywell International, Inc

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Burgeoning consumerism and surge in work-related injuries by manifold are shaping the growth in industrial safety footwear market. Notably, leather materials, both natural and manmade are gaining prominence in industrial settings for they can hold heat, withstand moisture.



Popularity of metatarsal guards, toe guards, leggings, safety shoes and combination foot and sheen guards has instilled confidence among stakeholders in industrial safety footwear industry. For instance, safety shoes are being designed to be electrically conductive to prevent the formation of static electricity to safeguard employees from workplace hazards.



OSHA warrants organizations to conduct annual PPE assessments to assess hazards and identify ideal PPE requirements.



Trends shaping the industry outlook



Of late, leathers from pigs, cows, buffalos are also being preferred by end-users. Some of the notable upsides such as resistance to abrasion, safety against rain and wind, durability, high wearing comfort, and becoming a renewable source have set the trend for leather materials to be used in industrial safety footwear.



Major drivers boosting revenue streams



Traction for electrically conductive shoes in hazardous locations, including grain elevators and explosives manufacturing facilities is likely to fuel the revenue streams in industrial safety footwear industry. Besides, electrical hazard shoes which are nonconductive have become hugely popular among end-users as these shoes have the ability to protect against open circuits of up to 600 volts in dry conditions.



Surged inclination towards workers' safety and implementation of rigorous regulations in the U.S. are spurring North America industrial safety footwear industry outlook. According to the New York State Department of Transportation, safety footwear should meet the American Society for Testing & Materials (ASTM) Standard F2413. Further, OSHA warrants organizations to conduct annual PPE assessments to identify ideal PPE requirements and analyze hazards.



Failure to adhere to OSHA regulations invites sanctions, fines, and penalties. Prominently, maximum penalty per valuation for serious and other-than serious violations is $13,494; failure to abate will attract $13,494/day beyond the abatement date. Stringent regulations have instilled confidence among stakeholders to expand footwear penetration in industrial settings.



Opportunities abound



Forward-looking companies may infuse investments in chemical landscape as prominence of footwear has never been more significant than now. For instance, use of rubber has become ideal as the demand for footwear which is resistant to chemicals and impermeable has witnessed an upward trend in recent years. Lately, disposal shoe has become highly sought-after for protecting shoes from contamination by lethal chemicals.



Potential restraints



Physically demanding roles in industrial environments have necessitated the relevance of authentic and durable footwear. That said, duplicate and inferior products are likely to act as a bottleneck in the industry growth.



From oil & gas, manufacturing to chemicals, demand for safety footwear has surged by leaps and bounds as mainstream companies have upped their efforts to produce industrial safety shoes that can protect the wear in hostile ambience, are environmentally friendly, enhance productivity, boost morale and decrease lead time.



