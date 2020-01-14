Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Growing awareness about safety and hygiene at workplaces is anticipated to drive the Industrial Safety Gloves market growth across the globe.



Industrial Safety gloves are hand garments meant for the protection of the wrist, hand, fingers, and thumbs from adverse processes or conditions. Work gloves are personal caring equipment worn during work projects that cover and protect the hands from the wrist to fingers. Work gloves are meant to save the user's hands and fingers from unnecessary wounds such as cuts, blisters, splinters, skin punctures or heat and chemical burns. Due to this financial condition, several producing facilities have begun to move away to different regions wherever producing and labor prices are low. The most remarkable trend is offering the highest levels of protection without sacrificing dexterity. Ergonomic designs are also a major trend in this market.



Key Players for Global Industrial Safety Gloves Market Reports: Global Industrial Safety Gloves market Report covers prominent players are like 3M, Ansell, Kossan, Supermax Corporation, Top Glove, Semperit Group, Honeywell International, Lakeland Industries, Kimberly-Clark, Acme Safety, MCR Safety, Towa Corporation, Rubberex, Showa, Dipped Products and others.



Growing Awareness about Safety and Hygiene at Workplaces is anticipated to drive the Industrial Safety Gloves market growth across the globe: Increasing awareness about safety and hygiene at workplaces is expected to drive the industrial safety gloves market. Hazards can include a cleaner operating with a serious duty cleaning products, such as a mechanic operating with huge machinery or a warehouse manager stacking heavy boxes. The growing need for communication of information related to health has given rise to many approaches applicable to the communication of safety information. Additionally, stringent rules & regulations and rapid industrialization are encouraging the usage of safety equipment including gloves at different workplaces, which is supporting the market growth from last few years. Revenue within the Gloves segment amounts to USD 32,599 million in 2019 and is expected to grow annually by 5.4%. As the population ages, healthcare services will be in higher demand.



Given that gloves are used as a part of several surgical and alternative medical procedures, there's a correlation between aging population and demand for gloves. Quality, good prices, and innovative products aimed to satisfy unmet needs, are the key to success for the Industrial Safety Gloves Market. However, manufacturing facilities caused by economic downturn, the pressure of lower prices, and the large influx of imported products are restraint to the growth of market. Other than that, deviations in raw material prices and growing presence of unorganized sector are restricting the expansion and development of the market.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Product type

Disposable Gloves

Reusable Gloves



By Application

Construction

Chemical

Automotive Sectors

Electronics Industry

Others



North America is dominating the Industrial Safety Gloves Market: Geographically, the opportunities available in the global Industrial Safety Gloves market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North American market is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the global Industrial Safety Gloves market over the forecast period. The North American influence protection market is driven by several factors such as increased awareness on safety issues, increased price of raw materials, transportation costs, and continued innovation from glove manufacturers. The top three market participants are Ansell, Best Gloves and MCR Safety.



These companies account for almost 58 % of the overall North American glove market. Almost 85 % of sales are conducted through distributors in North America. Overseas sourcing has been the first issue influencing production and trade trends within the U.S. glove industry during the past decade. To a large extent, production has shifted to low-wage countries. Imports now account for slightly more than one-half of the U.S. glove market and for even higher shares in certain sectors about 60 % of the quantity in the work glove market and an estimated 90 % in the sports glove market. In Europe, rising industrialization and growth in the number of workers across the region are major factors expected to support the demand for industrial safety gloves, especially in Germany, France, and Italy.



