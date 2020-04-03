Industrial Seals Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are GAPI GROUP, GFD, SKF, Timken Company

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- The surge in the industrial sector is expected to fuel demand for industrial sealing, which, will, in, turn, enable the growth of the global Industrial sealing market. The global industrial sealing market on the basis of type is segmented into axial seals, radial seals and mechanical seals. The radial seals is expected to account for maximum share in the global industrial sealing market during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of contacting seals across several industries and the growing use of small diameter radial shaft (SDS) and large diameter shaft (LDS) in the end-use applications. In addition, the axial and mechanical seals segment is predicted to grow moderately owing to the industrial development in several developing nations and rising adoption of cartridge seals in multiple applications.



The global industrial seals market size valued at USD 10.78 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 16.31 Billion by 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- GAPI GROUP

- GFD

- SKF

- Timken Company

- ERIKS

- ACORN

- SEALING SYSTEMS (SCOTLAND) LTD

- Industrial Seals & Gaskets Ltd

- Industrial Seals and Pumps



Segment by Type:

- Hydraulic Seals

- Pneumatic Seals

- Piston Seals

- LC Profile Seals

- Fastener Seals

- Integral Seals

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Industrial

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Industrial Seals Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Industrial Seals Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Industrial Seals Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Industrial Seals Market Forecast

4.5.1. Industrial Seals Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Industrial Seals Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Industrial Seals Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Industrial Seals Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Industrial Seals Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Industrial Seals Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Industrial Seals Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Industrial Seals Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Industrial Seals Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Industrial Seals Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Industrial Seals Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Industrial Seals Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



