Industrial Sensors Market in APAC to Hold the Largest Share by 2025

The Industrial Sensors market size is expected to grow from USD 18.2 billion in 2020 to USD 29.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Growing popularity of industrial 4.0 and IoT and increasing demand of industrial robotics are the key factors driving the growth of the market.



Market for level sensors to hold largest share in 2019



The market for level sensors accounted for the largest size in 2019. A level sensor is used to detect and measure the level of liquids, bulk solids, and other fluids. The level measurement is either continuous or in the form of point values. The need for level sensor arises due to various factors, such as the need for accuracy, appearance, response rate; ease of calibration of instruments; size of the instrument; monitoring and/or controlling of continuous or point level.



Market for contact type to hold largest share in 2019



The market for contact type sensors is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall Industrial Sensors market, in 2019. Contact level sensors involve physical contact between the device (comprising contact type industrial sensor) and media. The technologies used in contact type level sensors are magnetoresistive, vibratory probe, hydrostatic, magnetic and mechanical float, pneumatic, rotating paddle, resistive chain, and weight and chain. Some of the most common types of contact type sensors are temperature sensors, pressure sensors, force sensors, flow sensors, etc.



Market in APAC to hold the largest share



In terms of value, APAC led the Industrial Sensors market in 2019, accounting for the largest share of the overall Industrial Sensors market, by region. As China is among the major industrial areas in the world, the market in APAC is expected to record the largest market share by 2025. Key countries for the market in APAC are China and Japan. APAC has vast opportunities for revenue generation from the industrial sector in the coming years.



Key Market Players

Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell (US), Texas Instruments (US), Siemens (Germany), Bosch Sensortec (US), Panasonic (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), First Sensor (Germany), Amphenol Corporation (US), Integrated Device Technology (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Omega Engineering (US), Sensirion (Switzerland), Ams AG (Austria), Microchip (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Figaro Engineering inc (Japan), and Safran Colibrys SA (Switzerland) are a few major companies dominating the industrial sensors market.