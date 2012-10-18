Industrial Skills Assessment Machines by SMT Identify Best Job Candidates

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- The skills shortage grows each year and margin pressures mount for the manufacturing industry, making the right hiring decision more critical now, than ever before. Scientific Management Techniques (SMT) uses hands-on portable assessment machines which utilize non-written, non-verbal, task-oriented methodologies. The industrial skills assessment machines identify the most skilled, capable, and trainable candidates.



Identifying and quantifying skills prior to hire is the single most effective means to ensure a quality, highly productive hiring decision. Scientific Management Techniques’, www.scientific-management.com, solution provides a return-on-investment of over 100% during the first year of implementation. These industrial skills assessments have been administered over 900,000 times generating savings in excess of $10 billion for manufacturing companies worldwide. The efficacy of the assessment program has been confirmed by over thirty validation studies conducted by Industrial/Organizational PhD's and with forty years of success driving productivity in the field.



Industrial Skills Assessment Machines by SMT are designed to eliminate uncertainty. Many organizations assess incumbents for internal advancement as well as benchmarking the skillset of the existing workforce. With these assessment data, organizations can design targeted training programs that quickly increase workforce skills and productivity.



Each industrial skills assessment tool replicates conditions found in industry and is used to identify and measure the skills required to run any facility at optimal performance levels. The assessment machines are powerful productivity tools. The assessment and training programs dramatically impact Lean, Six Sigma, and TPM initiatives. Skill levels are increased, resulting in significant productivity enhancements and a stronger bottom-line.



Industrial leaders do not have the skilled production personnel needed to maintain high output and quality levels even while unemployment rates exceed 8%. Stephen Berry, President of SMT, commented, "SMT is on the front line of the industrial skills shortage working with global manufacturing clients daily to deliver skill solutions driving performance on the production floor. Our extensive experience provides a unique insight regarding the skills required to optimize industrial productivity and ensures program graduates possess these critical skills.” Scientific Management Techniques is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry.



Scientific Management Techniques Inc.

www.scientific-management.com

Stephen Berry, President

pr@scientific-management.com

603-421-0222