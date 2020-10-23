Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market Research Report 2020-2025 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Industrial Standard Fastener industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Industrial Standard Fastener market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Industrial Standard Fastener Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.



According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial Standard Fastener market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 73930 million by 2025, from $ 62340 million in 2019.



Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Industrial Standard Fastener Market

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/88067/global-industrial-standard-fastener-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=19&Scource=RW



Global Major Players in Industrial Standard Fastener Market are:

Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), PCC, Alcoa, Araymond, ITW, STANLEY, Aoyama Seisakusho, Fontana Gruppo, LISI, NAFCO, Boltun, Bulten, KAMAX, Meidoh, Bossard, Sundram Fasteners, Gem-Year, Agrati Group, TR Fastening, Simmonds Marshall, TriMas, and other.



Most important types of Industrial Standard Fastener covered in this report are:

Steel Industrial Standard Fastener

Cooper Industrial Standard Fastener

Aluminum Industrial Standard Fastener

Other Material



Most widely used downstream fields of Industrial Standard Fastener market covered in this report are:

Automotive Industry

Electric & Electronics

Machinery Industry

Construction Industry

MRO

Others



Market Overview:

The US is involved in a high volume of import and export trade in the international market. The import partner for countries including China, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, France, and India. The country is also a major producer of products with the presence of players including ATF Inc.; Illinois Tool Works, Inc.; and Acument Global Technologies.



Rising metal prices coupled with the demand for them grows in other applications industries including construction and machinery manufacturing is likely to affect the supply of raw materials for fasteners. However, the presence of various suppliers with a high production volume tends to limit the dominance of raw material suppliers.



Increasing substitution of metal fasteners with adhesives and tapes in bonding and NVH applications primarily in the automotive industry is expected to inhibit the growth of the industrial fasteners market. However, the ability of irreplaceable grade metal products to provide impact resistance in heavy-duty applications is expected to limit the threat of substitutes.



Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/88067/global-industrial-standard-fastener-market-growth-2020-2025/discount?Mode=19&Scource=RW



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of this Report: This Industrial Standard Fastener market report could be customized to the customer's requirements. Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketintelligencedata.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs



About Us:

Market Intelligence Data provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc., Market Intelligence Data provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.