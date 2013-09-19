Industrial Survey: Global Airport IT Market 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global Airport IT market to grow at a CAGR of 4.29 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve passenger experience. The Global Airport IT market has also been witnessing the increased demand for network virtualization. However, the high implementation cost of airport IT solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Airport IT Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Airport IT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Amadeus IT Group, INFORM, SITA S.A, and Ultra Electronics Airport System Inc.The other vendors mentioned in this report are AirIT Inc., ARINC Inc., IKUSI, RESA, SAAB SENSIS, and UFIS Airport Solutions.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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