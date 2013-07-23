Industrial Survey: Global Enterprise Search Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Global Enterprise Search market to grow at a CAGR of 12.98 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for rapid and easy data access. The Global Enterprise Search market has also been witnessing the emergence of software-as-a-service based solutions. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-enterprise-search-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Enterprise Search Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Enterprise Search market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Google Inc., HP Autonomy, Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Attivio Software Inc., Coveo Corp., Dassault Systems Inc., Expert System Inc., IBM Corp., LucidWorks Inc., MarkLogic Inc., MindBreeze, Perceptive Software Inc., PolySpot Enterprise Search, and Sinequa Inc.



Browse Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



View All Technavio Research Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Related Reports



US Enterprise Unified Communication Market

(http://www.researchmoz.us/enterprise-unified-communication-market-in-the-us-2012-2016-report.html)



Enterprise Unified Communication market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.19 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing requirement for affordable enterprise communication medium in the country. The market has also been witnessing a rising demand for enterprise mobility. However, the requirement for high initial investment for unified communication system could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SaaS-based Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market

(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-saas-based-enterprise-resource-planning-software-market-2012-2016-report.html)



Global Software-as-a-Service based Enterprise Resource Planning (SaaS-based ERP) Software market to grow at a CAGR of 13.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from SMEs. The market has also been witnessing increased influence from social media and mobile apps. However, data security issues and the lack of confidence of consumers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/