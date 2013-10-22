Industrial Survey: Global Facial Injectables Market Report: 2013 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Cosmetic surgery is an exclusive branch of medical science that focuses on enhancing appearance of an individual through surgical and medical procedures; while preserving their unique attributes. On the other hand, plastic surgery is defined as a surgical specialty that focuses on repairing and reconstructing the abnormal structures of the body parts. Cosmetic procedures include surgical procedures as well as non-surgical procedures. Both surgical and non-surgical procedures are considered to be an appropriate treatment for the people who want to inculcate an instant change in their appearance. However, along with the various advantages, aesthetic surgical procedures also have certain disadvantages associated with them.



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-facial-injectables-market-report-2013-edition-report.html



Minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures; also know as petit surgery have become mainstream in cosmetic surgery industry. Around 20 years ago, facelift surgery was the only way to get rid of wrinkles but presently facial injectables are the most widely used treatment for the same. Over the past few years, the popularity of facial injectables has grown considerably well and this change can be attributed to their convenience and relatively low cost. Facial injectables are broadly divided into three categories, namely botulinum toxin, traditional fillers; also know as dermal fillers; and collagen stimulators. Out of the aforementioned procedures, the global facial injectables market is majorly governed by two segments namely, botulinum toxin and dermal filler injectables. Apart from the application in facial injectables, botulinum toxin is also used for ophthalmology, dentistry, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, Urology purposes. Common applications of the dermal filler treatment are lip augmentation, cheek plump, reduction of marionette lines.



In most of the western countries, a strong growth in the demand for facial injectables has been observed among males and females aged 40 to 54. This increase was noted on the account of rise in demand for the anti-aging treatments. In today’s modern arena of technological innovation, one of the most effective non-surgical procedures is Radio Frequency facials. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved radio frequency facelifts as a non-surgical treatment for wrinkles and facial skin imperfections. Managing unrealistic expectations of the clients remains one of the major challenges faced by this industry. Moreover, lack of proper regulations on cosmetic intervention by unauthorized practitioners is a matter of concern for global aesthetics industry.



Browse Other Reports By Koncept Analytics - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/koncept-analytics-24.html



With the focus on research and development activity, expansion in the global marketplace and invention of new products, the key players of botulinum toxin include Allergan, Ipsen and Merz, apart from other players. Some of the major players of dermal filler market are Galderma, Bloomage BioTechnology and Beijing Emeical BioTechnology.



This report provides an analysis of the global facial injectables market. It discusses major challenges faced by the industry along with major market tends and industry developments. The report also includes the competitive structure of the industry, regional analysis and profiles of major players with a discussion of their key business strategies.



Related Reports -



Global Personal Luxury Goods Market 2012-2016



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-personal-luxury-goods-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Personal Luxury Goods market to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. The growth of the Online Personal Luxury Goods market is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the Global Personal Luxury Goods market. The Global Personal Luxury Goods market has also been witnessing the growth of the Accessories and Hard Luxury segment. However, the aging baby boomers customer segment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Personal Luxury Goods Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Europe, the Americas, the APEJ region, Japan, and ROW; it also covers the Global Personal Luxury Goods market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Cosmeceuticals Market 2012 - 2016



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-cosmeceuticals-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Cosmeceuticals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing urbanization and affordability in developing countries. The Global Cosmeceuticals market has also been witnessing the evolution of new ingredients for making new and innovative products. However, the intense competition among the vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Cosmeceuticals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, North America, and ROW regions; it also covers the Global Cosmeceuticals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Soft Contact Lens Market 2012 - 2016



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-soft-contact-lens-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Soft Contact Lens market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of eye disorders. The Global Soft Contact Lens market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of product bundling strategy. However, the lower durability of soft contact lens could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Soft Contact Lens Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Soft Contact Lens market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz (http://www.researchmoz.us/) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/