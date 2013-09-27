Industrial Survey: Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Global Mobile Satellite Service market to grow at a CAGR of 9.81 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for broadband mobile satellite services. The Global Mobile Satellite Service market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for mobile satellite services in emergency situations. However, the high initial investment required for the development, launch, and insurance of satellites could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Mobile Satellite Service Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in the Americas and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Satellite Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Globalstar Inc., Inmarsat plc, Iridium Communications Inc., Orbcomm Inc., and Thuraya Satellite Telecommunication Co. Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are ICO Global Communication Ltd., LightSquared Inc., SkyTerra Communications Inc., Solaris Mobile Ltd., and Terrestar Network Inc. (Dish Network Inc.).



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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