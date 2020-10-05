Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report



Key Market Players:



Alfred Karcher, American Vacuum, Nederman, Nilfisk, PullmanErmator, Goodway, Hako, Tennant, NUMATIC, Vac-U-Max, Josef Kranzle, CS Unitec and Other



Industry News



September 15, 2020: Nilfisk, a leading global provider of professional cleaning solutions and services, announces the launch of two high-performance additions to its portfolio of autonomous solutions. The Nilfisk Liberty SC60, a robotic floor scrubber powered by Brain Corp's BrainOS® AI software platform; and a UV-C light-based solution for Nilfisk's existing robotic floor scrubber, the Nilfisk Liberty SC50, to target viruses and other pathogens.



April 5, 2018: Tennant Company ("Tennant") (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing cleaning products and solutions for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments, today announced it will launch its first autonomous floor care machine capable of operating in complex, real-world environments without direct operator control. The first Tennant autonomous solution is expected to be available in North America on the T7 floor scrubber in 2018 with further expansion into global markets and additional models to follow.



Market Segmentation by Types:



Upright

Canister

Backpack



Market Segmentation by Applications:



Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Metal Working

Automotive

Others



Regional Analysis For Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market:



The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2026 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)



