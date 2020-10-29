Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Industrial Vacuum Pump Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Global industrial vacuum pump market by value is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.82% during 2019 – 2024.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: Atlas Copco AB, Pfeiffer Vacuum, Gardner Denver, Flowserve Corp, Graham Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Becker Pumps Corp, Tuthill Corp, Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Cutes Corp.



Industry News and Developments:



Graham Corporation Awarded $11 Million in Orders for Three Projects in Asia



August 13, 2020: BATAVIA, N.Y.-- Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today announced that it secured $11 million in orders for three oil refining projects in Asia. Two projects are in Southeast Asia while the largest project is the first large order received in India by the Company and is with a new customer.

James R. Lines, Graham's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We believe our effective execution on strategy and our consultative selling platform enabled us to capture these awards during a period of intense competition and focus on price. We believe that our decision to localize in India provided us the opportunity to successfully compete on that project and is also keeping the bid pipeline in that country quite active. We continued to leverage our global fabrication supply chain where appropriate in order to compete effectively, and we stayed engaged throughout the nearly two year pipeline cycle with both buyers and end users to ensure we addressed their requirements."



The project in India is a greenfield, integrated refining and petrochemical complex for which Graham will provide an ejector-liquid ring pump vacuum system.



EBARA builds overhaul center for vacuum pumps in Dresden



Oct 9, 2020: EBARA Precision Machinery Europe (EPME), an overseas group company of EBARA CORPORATION (EBARA) in Germany, is constructing a new center for the overhaul of dry vacuum pumps. It will be the second overhaul center for EPME.



EPME is the European sales and service company whose business portfolio in Europe includes dry and turbo molecular vacuum pumps, as well as the business with CMP systems for chip manufacturing in semiconductor production and so-called gas abatement systems, such as for the chemical industry. In 1993, the first overhaul center opened in Livingston, Scotland. Dry vacuum pumps from Ebara and other manufacturers are overhauled there with a full capacity of operation.



Dresden is a high-tech city known as "Silicon Saxony". The area of an overhaul center is 800 m2 along with the office space and the warehouse for the European market. Every day, a huge number of items – from miniature sensors to vacuum pumps weighing many hundreds of kilos – are shipped from Dresden to the whole European countries and Israel. The amount of investment is approx. 1.6 million Euro.



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market. The Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market has been analyzed By Product Type (Dry Vacuum Pump, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump, Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump, Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Semiconductor & Electronics, Power, Others). The market has been assessed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Middle East, Africa) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Global Industrial Vacuum Pump market is expected to grow significantly owing to rise in the demand of automation along with rapid industrialization growth in emerging economies. Further expanding industrial base and advancement in the technology is anticipated to propel the market growth. The rapid urbanization in developing economies, with rising demand from food and beverages as well as healthcare industries, coupled with development of large manufacturing projects and burgeoning energy demand is driving the market of industrial Vacuum Pump.



Influence Of The Industrial Vacuum Pump Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Industrial Vacuum Pump market.

- Industrial Vacuum Pump market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Industrial Vacuum Pump market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Industrial Vacuum Pump market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Industrial Vacuum Pump market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Industrial Vacuum Pump market.



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Industrial Vacuum Pump Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



