Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Industrial Valve Market in the MENA Region 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Industrial Valves

Industrial valves are devices used to control, direct, and regulate the flow of fluids such as gases, liquids, and fluidized solids either manually or automatically. These valves are widely used in the industrial production process by several process industries. They increase the operational efficiencies of the industrial production process and enhance safety measures.

Analysts forecast the Industrial Valve market in the MENA will grow at a CAGR of 5.41 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Industrial Valve market in the MENA for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, it considers revenue generated from the sales of the following valves: gate and globe valves, ball valves, butterfly valves, industrial plug valves, and others.

Industrial Valve Market in the MENA 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Middle East and North Africa; it also covers the Industrial Valve market in the MENA landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Middle East

North Africa

Key Vendors

Cameron International Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Pentair Ltd.

Valvitalia Group SpA



Other Prominent Vendors



AirTAC International Group

AVK Saudi Valves Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Aytash Valve Mfg. Co.

Demas Co.

Dresser Al-Rushaid Valve & Instrument Co. Ltd.

Godakhtar Co.

IMCO Ltd.

Isfahan Industrial Valve (Production Group)(Ssig)

Keyhan Valve Co.

Kizziran Industrial Manufacturing Co.

Navard Sakht Foolad Co.

Petro Fajr-e-Markazi Industrial Co.

Peyk Aram Mehr Pvt Pro Tech Valves Pvt. Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Engineering Co. Ltd.

Saudi Pipe Systems Co.

Weir Group plc



Market Driver

Increasing Demand from Oil and Gas industry.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Rising Price of Raw Materials.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Growing Number of International Vendors.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cameron International Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Neway Valve , Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Pentair Ltd., Valvitalia Group SpA, AirTAC International Group, AVK Saudi Valves Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Aytash Valve Mfg. Co., Demas Co., Dresser Al-Rushaid Valve & Instrument Co. Ltd., Godakhtar Co., IMCO Ltd., Isfahan Industrial Valve (Production Group)(Ssig), Keyhan Valve Co., Kizziran Industrial Manufacturing Co., Navard Sakht Foolad Co., Petro Fajr-e-Markazi Industrial Co., Peyk Aram Mehr Pvt Pro Tech Valves Pvt. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Engineering Co. Ltd., Saudi Pipe Systems Co., Weir Group plc



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153288/industrial-valve-market-in-the-mena-region-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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