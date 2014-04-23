Industrial Valves Market in MENA Trends, Size Forecasts Report 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Sandlerresearch.org adds Industrial Valves Market in MENA 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Industrial valves are devices used to control, direct, and regulate the flow of fluids such as gases, liquids, and fluidized solids either manually or automatically. These valves are widely used in the industrial production process by several process industries. They increase the operational efficiencies of the industrial production process and enhance safety measures.



Analysts forecast the Industrial Valves Market in MENA will grow at a CAGR of 5.41 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Industrial Valve market in MENA for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, it considers revenue generated from the sales of the following valves: gate and globe valves, ball valves, butterfly valves, industrial plug valves, and others.



Industrial Valves Market in MENA 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Middle East and North Africa; it also covers the Industrial Valves market in MENA landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Middle East

- North Africa



Key Vendors

- Cameron International Corp.

- Emerson Electric Co.

- Flowserve Corp.

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

- Pentair Ltd.

- Valvitalia Group SpA



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Other Prominent Vendors

- AirTAC International Group

- AVK Saudi Valves Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

- Aytash Valve Mfg. Co.

- Demas Co.

- Dresser Al-Rushaid Valve & Instrument Co. Ltd.

- Godakhtar Co.

- IMCO Ltd.

- Isfahan Industrial Valve (Production Group)(Ssig)

- Keyhan Valve Co.

- Kizziran Industrial Manufacturing Co.

- Navard Sakht Foolad Co.

- Petro Fajr-e-Markazi Industrial Co.

- Peyk Aram Mehr Pvt Pro Tech Valves Pvt. Ltd.

- Saudi Arabian Engineering Co. Ltd.

- Saudi Pipe Systems Co.

- Weir Group plc



Market Driver

- Increasing Demand from Oil and Gas industry.



Market Challenge

- Rising Price of Raw Materials.



Market Trend

- Growing Number of International Vendors.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?