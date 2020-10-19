Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The global "Industrial Vending Machines Market size is predicted to reach USD 3.68 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of personal protective equipment (PPE) in numerous industries will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Industrial Vending Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Carousel Vending Machine, Coil Vending Machine, and Others), By Product (Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO), Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and Others), By End-User (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 2.17 billion in 2019.



The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Industrial Vending Machines Market:



Fastenal Company (Minnesota, United States)

AutoCrib, Inc. (California, United States)

IVM Ltd. (Indiana Polis, United States)

Apex Industrial Technologies LLC. (Ohio, United States)

Silkron (Penang, Malaysia)

SupplyPro, Inc. (California, United States)

SupplyPoint (Rugby, United Kingdom)

CribMaster (Marietta, Georgia)

CMT Industrial Solutions (South Carolina, United States)

Brammers (London, United Kingdom)



Evolving Industrial Automation to Promote Development in Asia Pacific



The Industrial Vending Machines Market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 0.67 billion in 2019 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. The rising employment of vending machines to enhance the productivity and efficiency in manufacturing processes will boost the market in the region. The increasing focus towards improving inventory management will aid the expansion of the market in the region. North America is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising concerns regarding worker safety, which is boosting the adoption of vending machines in the region. Europe is predicted to rise excellently in the forthcoming years due to the emphasis on high productivity and accountability in manufacturing plants. The increasing purchase of cutting-edge machines in Italy, the UK, France, and Russia will bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.



Segmentation Industrial Vending Machines Market



- By Type



Carousel Vending Machine

Coil Vending Machine

Others (Cabinet Vending Machine, etc.)



- By Product



Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO)

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Others (Cutting Tools, etc.)



- By End-User



Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Others (Military & Defense, etc.)

By Region



- North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)



Advanced Technology Integrated Vending Machines Market to Foster Growth



The market has gained enormous impetus from the advent of advanced technologies. The integration of RFID tags and cloud infrastructure for a multi-lingual display system will create enormous opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, IVM's vending machines are integrated with SaveLog software that records each transaction using RFID tags, along with multi-language displays and alerts for filling up the stock. The automatic vending machines can be used to dispense all types of items without the need for staff intervention. Thus, heavy demand for smart machines will enable speedy expansion of the market. The growing adoption of industrial vending machines market in small and medium manufacturing facilities owing to its benefits such as cost-effective and low energy consumption will further uplift market sales in the foreseeable future. The rising focus of industries towards lessening the management inventories and improving performance will subsequently propel the growth of the market.



