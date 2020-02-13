Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 9 Billion Byo 2026 - QY Research

City of Industry, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- The global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.



By Company:



Greenheck



Ebm-Papst



Systemair



Twin City Fan



Air Systems Components



Fl?ktGroup



Soler & Palau



Johnson Controls



Loren Cook



Howden



Zhejiang Shangfeng



Acme Fans



Yilida



New York Blower



Nortek Air Solutions



Polypipe Ventilation



Mitsubishi Electric



Mitsui Miike Machinery



Hitachi



Delta Electronics



Nanfang Ventilator



Cofimco



Cincinnati Fan



Vent-Axia



Segment by Type:



Centrifugal Fans



Axial Fans



Others



Segment by Application:



Building Applications



Chemical



General Manufacturing



Metals & Mining



Oil & Gas



Others



By Region



North America



United States



Canada



Mexico



Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



South America



Brazil



Colombia



Argentina



Middle East & Africa



Middle East



Africa



Licenses Type:



USD 3,350 Single License

USD 6,700 Enterprise License



Fastest report delivery service

More than 10 years of vast experience

Operational for 24 * 7 & 365 days

In-depth and comprehensive analysis

Excellent after-sales support

Owns large database



Email US@ rahul@qyresearch.com