Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 9 Billion Byo 2026 - QY Research

In 2019, the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market size was US$ 7 Billion and it is expected to reach US$ 9 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.89 % between 2020 and 2026.

 

City of Industry, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- The global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

By Company:

Greenheck

Ebm-Papst

Systemair

Twin City Fan

Air Systems Components

Fl?ktGroup

Soler & Palau

Johnson Controls

Loren Cook

Howden

Zhejiang Shangfeng

Acme Fans

Yilida

New York Blower

Nortek Air Solutions

Polypipe Ventilation

Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsui Miike Machinery

Hitachi

Delta Electronics

Nanfang Ventilator

Cofimco

Cincinnati Fan

Vent-Axia

Segment by Type:

Centrifugal Fans

Axial Fans

Others

Segment by Application:

Building Applications

Chemical

General Manufacturing

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

