Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 9 Billion Byo 2026 - QY Research

In 2019, the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market size was US$ 7 Billion and it is expected to reach US$ 9 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.89 % between 2020 and 2026.
City of Industry, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- The global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
By Company:
Greenheck
Ebm-Papst
Systemair
Twin City Fan
Air Systems Components
Fl?ktGroup
Soler & Palau
Johnson Controls
Loren Cook
Howden
Zhejiang Shangfeng
Acme Fans
Yilida
New York Blower
Nortek Air Solutions
Polypipe Ventilation
Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsui Miike Machinery
Hitachi
Delta Electronics
Nanfang Ventilator
Cofimco
Cincinnati Fan
Vent-Axia
Segment by Type:
Centrifugal Fans
Axial Fans
Others
Segment by Application:
Building Applications
Chemical
General Manufacturing
Metals & Mining
Oil & Gas
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Colombia
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
