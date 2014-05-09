Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Industrial Waste Management Market by Services (Collection, Recycling, Incineration, Landfill) & Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Americas) – Global Trends and Forecasts to 2019“report to its research database.



This report estimates the industrial waste management market in terms of value. The global industrial waste management market is segmented based on their services which include collection, recycling, incineration, and landfill. The market is further segmented on the basis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Americas. This has been further split into major countries for the respective geographies.



The global industrial waste management market is witnessing strong growth on account of urbanization and rapid industrialization especially in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and countries in the Middle East and Africa. However, in the developed markets such as Americas and Europe, the market is driven by stringent environmental regulations and related targets for recycling. An increasing importance of recovery of key materials resources in the industrial waste stream is one of the key drivers for this market.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/industrial-waste-management-market-by-services-collection-recycling-incineration-landfill-geography-asia-pacific-europe-middle-east-africa-americas-global-trends-and-forecasts-to-2019-market-report.html .



We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedias, directories, and databases to identify and collect information that was useful for this extensive commercial study of the global industrial waste management market. The primary sources – experts, service providers and end users from the industry – have all been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information, as well as to assess the future prospects of the industrial waste management market.



We have also profiled leading players of this industry, along with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Some of these include companies such as Daiseki Co. Ltd. (Japan), SembCorp (Singapore), EnviroServ Waste (South Africa), Remondis (Germany), Clean Harbors (U.S.), Republic Services (U.S.), Suez Environnment (France), Veolia Environmental (Paris), Waste Management Inc. (U.S.), and Stericycle Inc. (U.S.).



The report also touches upon various important aspects of the market. These include analysis of the value chain, supply chain, drivers, restraints, burning issues, winning imperatives, opportunities, Porter’s Five Forces model, and the competitive landscape. In addition to this, 10 key players of this market have also been profiled.



Inquire for Discount @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount?rname=173395 .



Company Profiles

1.28 Clean Harbors

1.29 Daiseki Co. Ltd.

1.30 Enviroserv Waste Management (Pty) Ltd.

1.31 Remondis Ag & Co. Kg

1.33 Sembcorp Environmental Management Pte. Ltd.

1.34 Stericycle Inc.

1.35 Suez Environnement

1.36 Veolia Environnement

1.37 Waste Management Inc.



Buy a report copy @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=173395 .



Browse more reports on Waste to Energy Market @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/energy-power/energy/waste-to-energy .



Connect US:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RnRMR

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/RnR-Market-Research/413488545356345

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/u/0/104156468549256253075/posts