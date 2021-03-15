New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global industrial wastewater treatment market was valued at USD 10.65 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.60 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.80%. The study covers in-depth analysis of industrial wastewater treatment and challenges faced by them. Industrial waste treatment involves various kinds of procedures used for treating wastewater that is produced by industries as an undesirable by-product. Once the treatment is over, the treated industrial wastewater (or effluent) may be reused or released to a sanitary sewer or to a surface water in the environment. Various types of contamination of wastewater require a variety of strategies to remove the contamination. Some of them include Oil and grease removal, Trickling filter process, removal of acids and alkalis, removal of other organics such as paints, pharmaceuticals, pesticides by vitrification and ozonation, Removal of toxic materials such as zinc, silver, arsenic with the help of advanced oxidation process. The global market is propelled by a number of factors such as depleting freshwater resources and stringent regulations relating to emission and treatment of industrial waste.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



North America is anticipated to be the largest player for industrial wastewater treatment owing to the presence of huge infrastructure for oil and gas, mining and strict regulations against wastewater treatment. It holds 35.5 % of the total market share for industrial wastewater treatment. Europe is the second largest market in the global industrial wastewater treatment market. It accounts for 31.2% market share.



Power generation is the fastest and largest growing segment of the global industrial wastewater treatment market accounting for 62% of the total market share. Mining and chemicals hold 30.6% and 7.4% total market share respectively.



The coagulants are expected to register the highest growth rate (6.4%) in the global industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. Coagulants account for 50.8% of the total market share. On the other hand, biocides hold only 25.5% of the total market share in the industrial wastewater treatment market



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Industrial Wastewater Treatment market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Industrial Wastewater Treatment market are listed below:



Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Aries Chemical, Ecolab, Suez, Kemira OYJ, SNF Floerger, Solenis, Feralco Group, IXOM, Hydrite Chemical Co.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Coagulants



Biocides & disinfectants



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Power generation



Mining



Chemical



Radical Features of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Industrial Wastewater Treatment market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Industrial Wastewater Treatment industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Depleting freshwater resources



3.2. Stringent regulations relating to emission and treatment of industrial waste



Chapter 4. Industrial wastewater treatment Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Industrial wastewater treatment Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial wastewater treatment Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Industrial wastewater treatment Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. Stringent regulations relating to emission and treatment of industrial waste



4.4.1.2. Launch of new technology for treating wastewater



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness



4.4.2.2. Nutrient removal



4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



4.6. Industrial wastewater treatment Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's



4.8. Industrial wastewater treatment PESTEL Analysis



Continued…



