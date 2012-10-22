Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market - Global Forecast and Analysis (2012 - 2017): By Technology, Components, Applications, Geography

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- The industrial wireless sensor networks market is forecasted to grow and reach the market value of USD 3,975.38 million at the compounded annual growth rate of 15.59% by the year 2017. Growth of this market is driven by increasing use of wireless sensors in number of industrial applications like process automation, security, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). There are number of physical quantities required to be measured in the processing world. Some common parameters include temperature, pressure, level, and flow. Other wireless sensors used in manufacturing and process control include position sensors, proximity, image, and security sensors among others.



With the increasing usage of wireless sensor networks in industries like oil and gas, food and beverages, automotives, chemicals, metal and mining, and others, this market is expected to grow significantly in the near future in developed countries.



America holds the largest market share of industrial wireless sensor networks industry due to the presence of a number of industries in this region. With the focus on increasing the overall market revenue, most companies are targeting industrial segments in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). Major players of this industry are taking advantage by collaborating with local players to setup their markets in these regions. Because of the high rate of adoption, many market players are launching new customized products to local application industries.



Market Segmentation Based on Technology



- WirelessHART

- ISA100.11a

- 6loWPAN

- Proprietary



- Oil & Gas

- Water and Wastewater

- Food & Beverages

- Automotive

- Power

- Chemicals

- Metal & Mining

- Pharmaceuticals

- Paper and Pulp

- Others (Textile, Cement, Printing and Packaging etc)



This research report on industrial wireless sensor networks market analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



This research report is a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years. Research report also provides analysis of recent technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. Report includes review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Market Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are Emerson (U.S.), GE Energy (U.S.), Honeywell (U.S.), ABB (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Yokogawa (Japan), Yamatake (Japan), Invensys (U.K.), Mitsubishi (Japan), and others.



