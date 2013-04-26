Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market Anticipated to Grow Up to $3.795 Billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 15.58%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market – Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 – 2017): By Technology, Components, Applications, Geography” published by MarketsandMarkets (http://www.marketsandmarkets.com), the IWSN market is expected to reach $3.795 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 15.58% from 2012 to 2017.



The Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market for Manufacturing & Process Control Automation market is expected to grow from $1.610 billion in 2011 to $3.795 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 15.58% from 2012 to 2017. The key companies with respect to Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market for Manufacturing & Process Control Automation include Emerson (U.S.), GE Energy (U.S.), Honeywell (U.S.), ABB (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Yokogawa (Japan), Yamatake (Japan), Invensys (U.K.), Mitsubishi (Japan), and others.



Due to the rise in demand for wireless sensor networks in recent times, significant shift is observed from traditional, wired technologies to upcoming wireless technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increase in production activities in APAC, huge population base, and lucrative government policies. China is, in fact, the growth engine for automation in Asia-Pacific; in spite of lower levels of plant automation. India is also gaining market shares worldwide.



The wireless sensor networks market consists of "nodes" – from a few to several hundreds or even thousands, where each node is connected to one (or sometimes several) sensor. Each such sensor network node has typically several parts: a radio transceiver with an internal antenna or connection to an external antenna, a microcontroller, an electronic circuit for interfacing with the sensors and an energy source, usually a battery or an embedded form of energy harvesting. A sensor node might vary in size from that of a shoebox down to the size of a grain of dust, although functioning "motes" of genuine microscopic dimensions are yet to be created. The cost of sensor nodes is similarly variable, ranging from a few to hundreds of dollars, depending on the complexity of the individual sensor nodes. Size and cost constraints on sensor nodes result in corresponding constraints on resources such as energy, memory, computational speed, and communications bandwidth. The topology of the WSNs can vary from a simple star network to an advanced multi-hop wireless mesh network. The propagation technique between the hops of the network can be routing or flooding.



The major technologies used in IWSN market are WirelessHART, ISA100.11a, 6loWPAN, Proprietary, other technologies such as IEEE 802.11, ZigBee, Bluetooth, GPRS, GSM, and CDMA. The WirelessHART standard is widely spread in the industrial sector. Nearly 70% of process control automation installed globally uses WirelessHART standard. The IWSN market has developed rapidly in Americas (till date), particularly in the U.S. than in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World due to the heavy funding available there in U.S.



