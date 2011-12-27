Industries Increase Reliance on Laser Cutting Services of Dolan’s Welding & Steel Fabricating

Johnstown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2011 -- According to Dolan’s Welding & Steel Fabricating CEO Thomas Dolan, more fabrication projects are in need of the precision and cost savings of their laser cutting services than ever before. The Pennsylvania-based company provides a wide variety of welding, fabricating, cutting and machining services to major industries across the nation.



For over 40 years, Dolan's Welding & Steel Fabricating has strived for excellence in the fabrication industry. In that time, the company has responded to changing needs by retaining the best processes that have stood the test of time and adding the latest technology necessary for today’s fabrication tolerances. “While a number of our processes use updated but tried and true methods, we've become a leader in cutting edge methods and technologies such as robotic welding and of course laser cutting services among others in the last two decades,” said Dolan’s Welding & Steel fabricating CEO and President Thomas Dolan.



Dolan's laser cutting services provide a cost effective, highly accurate solution for fabrication of prototypes, low quantity parts, and long run production parts with a high level of quality and precision throughout the entire order. While most industries serviced by the company routinely require their laser cutting services, it is their ability to deliver any size or type of project that sets them apart.



In addition to the company’s 45,000 square foot main building, their facilities include vast plasma cutting and storage, enclosed sandblasting, painting and storage facilities. Their state-of-the-art laser cutting equipment can handle extreme sizes, thicknesses and a variety of grades of steel, stainless steel and aluminum in various configurations to extreme tolerances. The company has vast experience in cutting/fabricating a variety of other metals including Hardox, galvanized plate, armor plate, CRODON® and polished stainless with plastic coating among others.



Dolan’s Welding & Steel Fabricating supports its production capabilities with a highly experienced workforce and management staff. This is augmented by superior engineering, estimating and full detailing capabilities with up-to-date computer programs and machinery. “The marriage of best methods and technologies to a focus on quality, precision and customer service allows us to help industries reduce costs and improve downtimes in every economic climate,” said Dolan.



For more information, please visit http://www.dolanswelding.com/



