Growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation costs in industries is are significant factors influencing market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Industry 4.0 Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Industry 4.0 business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
Projected steady growth of the global industry 4.0 market can be attributed to growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation cost. Industry 4.0 enables increased operational efficiency and self-managing production methods, thus enabling humans, equipment, machines, and logistics and supply chain management systems to be interconnected and collaborate.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, KUKA, Stratasys Ltd., IBM Corporation, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG.
Emergen Research has segmented the global industry 4.0 market in terms of technology, industry vertical, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Artificial Intelligence
Internet of Things
3D Printing
Augmented Reality
Virtual Reality
Blockchain
Industrial Robotics
Digital Twin
Industrial Metrology
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Chemical
Transportation
Pharmaceutical
Metals
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Objectives of the Global Industry 4.0 Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Industry 4.0 market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
