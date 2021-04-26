Industry 4.0 Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

The detailed market intelligence report on the Industry 4.0 market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the XYZ market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global industry 4.0 market is projected to reach a market size of USD 240.55 Billion by 2027 at a rapid and steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Projected steady growth of the global industry 4.0 market can be attributed to growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation cost.
Industry 4.0 enables increased operational efficiency and self-managing production methods, thus enabling humans, equipment, machines, and logistics and supply chain management systems to be interconnected and collaborate. Information and communication technology, which is an integral part of industry 4.0, uses multiple network components and communication protocols for centralized machine supervision and semi-automated/automated decision making, resulting in decreased downtime. Also, industry 4.0 allows for automatic process tracking and tracing and faster batch changeovers leading to improved productivity.
The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations
Major companies operating in the global industry 4.0 market include General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, KUKA, Stratasys Ltd., IBM Corporation, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG.
Emergen Research has segmented the global industry 4.0 market in terms of technology, industry vertical, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Artificial Intelligence
Internet of Things
3D Printing
Augmented Reality
Virtual Reality
Blockchain
Industrial Robotics
Digital Twin
Industrial Metrology
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Chemical
Transportation
Pharmaceutical
Metals
Consumer Electronics
Others
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Industry 4.0 Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Industry 4.0 Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Proliferation of internet in industrial applications
4.2.2.2. Growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation cost
4.2.2.3. Rising deployment of industrial robots
4.2.2.4. Increasing use of additive manufacturing
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High capital investment
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Industry 4.0 Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Artificial Intelligence
5.1.2. Internet of Things
5.1.3. 3D Printing
5.1.4. Augmented Reality
5.1.5. Virtual Reality
5.1.6. Blockchain
5.1.7. Industrial Robotics
5.1.8. Digital Twin
5.1.9. Industrial Metrology
5.1.10. Others
Chapter 6. Industry 4.0 Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Industry Vertical Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Manufacturing
6.1.2. Energy & Utilities
6.1.3. Chemical
6.1.4. Transportation
6.1.5. Pharmaceutical
6.1.6. Metals
6.1.7. Consumer Electronics
6.1.8. Others
Continued…!
