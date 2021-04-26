Industry 4.0 Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global industry 4.0 market is projected to reach a market size of USD 240.55 Billion by 2027 at a rapid and steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Projected steady growth of the global industry 4.0 market can be attributed to growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation cost.



Industry 4.0 enables increased operational efficiency and self-managing production methods, thus enabling humans, equipment, machines, and logistics and supply chain management systems to be interconnected and collaborate. Information and communication technology, which is an integral part of industry 4.0, uses multiple network components and communication protocols for centralized machine supervision and semi-automated/automated decision making, resulting in decreased downtime. Also, industry 4.0 allows for automatic process tracking and tracing and faster batch changeovers leading to improved productivity.



The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations



Major companies operating in the global industry 4.0 market include General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, KUKA, Stratasys Ltd., IBM Corporation, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG.



The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.



Emergen Research has segmented the global industry 4.0 market in terms of technology, industry vertical, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

3D Printing

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Blockchain

Industrial Robotics

Digital Twin

Industrial Metrology

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Chemical

Transportation

Pharmaceutical

Metals

Consumer Electronics

Others



Overview of the Industry 4.0 Market Report:



Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Industry 4.0 industry



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Industry 4.0 Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Industry 4.0 Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Proliferation of internet in industrial applications



4.2.2.2. Growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation cost



4.2.2.3. Rising deployment of industrial robots



4.2.2.4. Increasing use of additive manufacturing



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High capital investment



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Industry 4.0 Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Artificial Intelligence



5.1.2. Internet of Things



5.1.3. 3D Printing



5.1.4. Augmented Reality



5.1.5. Virtual Reality



5.1.6. Blockchain



5.1.7. Industrial Robotics



5.1.8. Digital Twin



5.1.9. Industrial Metrology



5.1.10. Others



Chapter 6. Industry 4.0 Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Industry Vertical Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Manufacturing



6.1.2. Energy & Utilities



6.1.3. Chemical



6.1.4. Transportation



6.1.5. Pharmaceutical



6.1.6. Metals



6.1.7. Consumer Electronics



6.1.8. Others



Continued…!



