Industry Big Data Market in CRM, Social and Detection Systems, Industry Verticals and Telecom Analytics Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- This report Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a model of managing relationship and interaction between company and customer. This includes using technology for organizing, automating, and synchronizing all customer-related information like sales, marketing, services, support and more.



Big Data represents more than just a collection of data sets that form a large quantity of data, which is difficult to process using traditional data processing applications. Big Data also represents a big business opportunity it is poised to do more than just improve CRM. Big Data and related analytics systems and processes are poised to revolutionize customer-provider relationships, interactions, and even business models.



The enormous growth potential of Big Data caught the attention of various large players such as IBM and Oracle, to name only a couple, who have developed a key strategic focus in this area and various vertical-specific offerings.



By now many people across various industry verticals understand the basic issues or at least have heard that Big Data is a big deal. However, most of the focus to date has been on the importance of optimizing data management and analytics. There has been very little analysis about challenges and opportunities for Capturing Big Data.



Big Data: capturing data from various sources. This report focuses specifically on social systems as well as obtaining data through sensing/detection with an emphasis on RFID. The report includes Big Data revenue forecasts, predictions about the future of Big Data and social/detection, and related recommendations.



Big data is more than just one of the biggest buzz words in years. It represents a huge business opportunity to leverage arguably the most valuable enterprise asset: data about customers, operations, markets, competitors, and more.



Organizations across nearly every industry find that they not only require to manage growing large data volumes in their real-time systems, but also to analyze that information so they can quickly make more optimal decisions to help them compete more effectively in the marketplace.



Companies across a wide range of industry verticals and market segments are beginning to leverage Big Data and analytics to produce insights from hidden information floating in a sea of raw data that is otherwise too costly to process and discover.



This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data and telecom analytics markets, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2019.



Big Data refers to a massive volume of both structured and unstructured data that is so large that it is difficult to process using traditional database and software techniques. While the presence of such datasets is not something new, the past few years have witnessed immense commercial investments in solutions that address the processing and analysis of Big Data.



Big Data Driven Telecom Analytics Market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 50% between 2014 and 2019. By the end of 2019, the market will eventually account for $5.4 Billion in annual revenue.



Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.



Report Benefits



- Identify Big Data vendors to CRM

- Understand the role of Big Data in CRM

- Understand the challenges of Big Data in CRM

- Identify CRM companies employing Big Data solutions

- Understand CRM improvements from Big Data solutions

- Gain insights into the future of CRM with Big Data and analytics



Browse All Reports Of Mind Commerce Publishing At : http://www.culrav.org/pr/big-data-market-in-crm-social-and-detection-systems-industry-verticals-and-telecom-analytics-market-share-size-forcast.php



Target Audience:



- Big Data companies

- RFID and NFC companies

- Social media and networks

- Presence detection companies

- Fortune 1000 corporations of all types

- Database and related infrastructure providers

- ICT infrastructure and service providers of all types

- Data aggregators, storage and management providers

- Telecommunications infrastructure and service providers

- Government including homeland security and law enforcement



Report Benefits:



- Learn about Big Data solutions and strategies for enterprise

- Understand the challenges and benefits for enterprise Big Data

- Identify the market opportunities for Big Data in industry verticals

- Learn about Big Data and analytics vendor solutions and strategies



Target Audience:



- Investment Firms

- Media Companies

- Utilities Companies

- Financial Institutions

- Application Developers

- Government Organizations

- Retail & Hospitality Companies

- Other Vertical Industry Players

- Analytics and Data Reporting Companies

- Healthcare Service Providers & Institutions

- Fixed and Mobile Telecom service providers

- Big Data Technology/Solution (Infrastructure, Software, Service) Vendors



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