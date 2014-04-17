New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in Canada Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in Canada Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the personal accident and health insurance segment in Canada, covering its dynamics and competitive landscape.It provides insights on the market size and forecast of the segment and the personal accident, travel and health product categories. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the segment, along with details of the strategic initiatives undertaken.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Personal Accident and Health Insurance market in Canada:
- It provides historical values for Canada's insurance industry market size for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It details the competitive landscape in Canada for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Canada, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment for Canada
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Canadian insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Canadian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Canadian personal accident and health insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Canadian insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Sun Life Assurance Company, The Great-West Life Assurance Company, RBC Life Insurance Company, The Canada Life Assurance Company
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