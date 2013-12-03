Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in Iran Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in Iran Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the life insurance market in Iran, covering its dynamics and competitive landscape. It provides insights into the growth prospects, market efficiency in the Iranian life insurance market. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the life insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Iran:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- It provides historical values for Iran's insurance industry market size for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It details the competitive landscape in Iran for the life insurance business
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Iran, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment for Iran
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Iranian insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Iranian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Iranian life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Iranian insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Iran Insurance Company, Asia Insurance Co., Alborz Insurance Co., Parsian Insurance Co., Dana Insurance Co., Toseh-eh Insurance Co., Karafarin Insurance Co., Mellat Insurance Co., Day Insurance Co.
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