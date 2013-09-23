New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Brazilian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Brazilian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the life insurance segment in Brazil, covering its dynamics and competitive landscape. It provides insights into the size and forecast for the life insurance segment, and categories such as individual and group insurance, and provides details of products in each category. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the life insurance segment, along with details of strategic initiatives undertaken.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Brazil:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- It provides historical values for Brazil's insurance industry market size for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It details the competitive landscape in Brazil for the life insurance business
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Brazil, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment for Brazil
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Brazilian insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Brazilian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Brazilian life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Brazilian insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bradesco Seguros SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brasilprev Seguros e Previdencia SA, Caixa Seguradora SA, Zurich Santander Seguros SA, HSBC Bank Brasil SA, Icatu Hartford Seguros SA, Mapfre Seguros SA, Cardif do Brasil Seguros
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