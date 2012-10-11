Fast Market Research recommends "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Chilean Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- The Chilean life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of XX% of the total written premiums in 2011, valuing CLPXX trillion (US$XX billion), after registering a CAGR of XX% during the review period.
The Chilean life insurance segment is composed of two groups: Individual and Group, with Individual accounting for a XX% stake of total life insurance premiums in 2011 and Group accounting for the remaining share of XX%. The segment is led by Metlife Chile Seguros de Vida, a leading foreign insurance service provider, which accounted for a XX% market share in 2011 with a gross written premium income of CLPXX billion (US$XX million).
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Chile:
- It provides historical values for Chile's insurance industry market size for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Chile for the life insurance business
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Chile and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment and country risk for Chile
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Chilean insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Chilean insurance industry
- Develop market-entry strategies by understanding the key market opportunities
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Chilean life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Chilean insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Metlife Chile Seguros de Vida, Consorcio Nacional de Seguros S.A, Compania De Seguros Corpvida S.A, Compania de Seguros de Vida Cruz Del Sur S.A, Chilena Consolidada Seguros De Vida S.A, BICE Vida Compania de Seguros S.A, Principal Compania de Seguros de Vida Chile S.A., Santander Seguros de Vida S.A
