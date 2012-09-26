Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Chilean Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- The Chilean non-life insurance segment is highly competitive with the presence of both domestic and foreign insurers. The non-life insurance segment recorded a gross written premium of CLPXX trillion (US$XX billion) in 2011, a growth of XX% over 2010. The segment grew rapidly from CLPXX trillion (US$XX billion) in 2007 to CLPXX trillion (US$XX billion) in 2011, after recording a CAGR of XX% during the review period. The segment has been dominated by RSA Seguros SA, which recorded an annual growth rate of XX% in its gross written premium income in 2011 over the previous year. Consequently, RSA Seguros SA recorded a written premium value of CLPXX billion (US$XX million) and maintained its leading position with a segment share of XX% of the total non-life insurance written premiums in 2011. Several foreign insurers are gaining market share with the launch of innovative products and services. For example, Mapfre Seguros Generales, the third-largest non-life insurer and a subsidiary of Spanish-based Mapfre Group, recorded gross written premium values of CLPXX billion (US$XX million) in 2011, after registering a CAGR of XX% over the previous year.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Chile:
- It provides historical values for Chile's insurance industry market size for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Chile for the non-life insurance business
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Chile and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment and country risk for Chile
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Chilean insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Chilean insurance industry
- Develop market-entry strategies by understanding the key market opportunities
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Chilean non-life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Chilean insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: RSA Seguros Chile SA, Compania De Seguros Generales Penta Security SA, MAPFRE Compania de Seguros Generales de Chile SA, Liberty Seguros SA, BCI Seguros Generales SA, Chilena Consolidada Seguros De Vida SA, Aseguradora Magallanes SA, Compania de Seguros Cardif Chile, Santander Seguros Generales SA
