New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Chinese Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- This report is the result of extensive research into the non-life insurance market in China, covering the market's dynamics and competitive landscape. It provides insights into the market size and forecast for the non-life insurance segment including regulatory policies, business environment and country risk. This report also provides key facts and financials for the leading companies in the Chinese non-life insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in China:
- It provides historical values for China's non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, gross claims, total assests and investment income
- It includes key facts and financials for the top non-life insurance companies in China
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Chinese non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Chinese non-life insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Chinese insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PICC Property and Casualty Company Ltd., Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company, China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance Company Ltd., China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd (CPIC), China United Property Insurance Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Chinese Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Chinese Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Russian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Turkish Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the South African Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the South African Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Mexican Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Brazilian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Mexican Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Russian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile