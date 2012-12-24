Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Colombian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The non-life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of XX% of the total insurance industry written premiums in 2011. The non-life insurance segment grew in written premium value from COPXX trillion (US$XX billion) in 2007 to COPXX trillion (US$XX billion) in 2011, at a CAGR of XX% during the review period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Colombia:
- It provides historical values for Colombia’s insurance industry market size for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011–2016 forecast period
- Using Porter’s industry-standard “Five Forces” analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Colombia for the non-life insurance business
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Colombia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment and country risk for Colombia
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Colombian insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Colombian insurance industry
- Develop market-entry strategies by understanding the key market opportunities
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Colombian non-life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Colombian insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Key Highlights
Companies Mentioned
Suramericana de Seguros SA Liberty Seguros Colombia Colseguros SA La Previsora SA QBE Seguros SA Colpatria Seguros SA Compania de Seguros Bolivar SA Mapfre Seguros Generales de Colombia SA Royal and SunAlliance Seguros (Colombia) SA
