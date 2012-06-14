Fast Market Research recommends "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the German Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Despite the global economic crisis, Germany life insurance segment registered positive annual growth rates of XX% in 2009 and XX% in 2010. However, the economic crisis significantly impacted the profitability of German life insurance companies, and the premium prices of life insurance were raised to maintain profit margins, which led to loss in the market share for some life insurance companies. In addition, the segment registered a negative annual growth rate of -XX% due to the adverse impact of the European sovereign debt crisis in 2011. The German insurance industry is dominated by the life insurance segment, which accounted for XX% of the total insurance written premiums in 2011.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Germany:
- It provides historical values for Germany's life insurance industry market size for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Germany for the life insurance business
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Germany, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment and country risk for Germany
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German life insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German life insurance industry
- Develop market-entry strategies by understanding the key market opportunities
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the German life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the German life insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG, Zurich Deutscher Herold Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft, AachenMunchener Lebensversicherung AG, R + V Allgemeine Versicherung AG, Generali Versicherung AG, ERGO Lebensversicherung AG, Debeka Lebensversicherung AG, Bayern-Versicherung Lebensversicherung AG, AXA Lebensversicherung AG, Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG
