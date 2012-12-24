Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Italian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The Italian non-life insurance segment comprises both domestic and foreign insurers. As of 2011, there were XX non-life insurance companies authorized to pursue non-life insurance business in Italy under the supervision of regulatory authority ISVAP. Of these, XX had registered offices in the country, whereas XX operated as branch offices of multinational firms. The number of non-life insurance companies increased from XX in 2010 to XX in 2011.



The Italian non-life insurance segment is highly concentrated with the XX-leading companies representing a market share of XX% of the total non-life insurance segment, in terms of written premium. The segment is led by Gruppo Generali, with a market share of XX% of the total non-life insurance business written premiums in 2011, followed by Gruppo Fondiaria-Sai with a market share of XX% and Gruppo Assicurativo Unipol, with a market share of XX%. Collectively, the top three companies accounted for a market share of XX% of the total non-life insurance written premiums in 2011.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Italy:

- It provides historical values for Italy’s insurance industry market size for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011–2016 forecast period

- Using Porter’s industry-standard “Five Forces” analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Italy for the non-life insurance business

- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Italy and outlines the key regulations affecting them

- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment and country risk for Italy



Reasons to Buy

- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Italian insurance industry and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Italian insurance industry

- Develop market-entry strategies by understanding the key market opportunities

- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Italian non-life insurance market

- Identify key operators in the Italian insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies



Key Highlights

NA



Companies Mentioned



Gruppo Generali Gruppo Fondiaria-Sai Gruppo Assicurativo Unipol Gruppo Allianz Se Gruppo Reale Mutua Gruppo Cattolica Assicurazioni Gruppo Axa Groupama Assicurazioni Vittoria Assicurazioni Gruppo Sara



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/89397/industry-dynamics-and-competitive-landscape-in-the-italian-non-life-insurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html