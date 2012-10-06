New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2012 -- The Italian personal accident and health insurance segment comprises both domestic and foreign insurers. As of 2011, there were XX companies licensed to offer personal accident and health insurance services in Italy under the supervision of ISVAP, the Italian insurance regulatory authority. These companies are permitted to offer supplementary private health insurance to all Italians as private health insurance is voluntary and designed to augment public health insurance. However, the number of registered personal accident and health insurers in Italy fell from XX in 2010 to XX in 2011, due to consolidation within the segment.
The personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for a share of XX% in 2011, with a written premium value of EURXX billion (US$XX billion). This segment recorded a CAGR of XX% during the review period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Italy:
- It provides historical values for Italy's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of Italy's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Italy for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Italy and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Italian personal accident and health insurance market
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the Italian insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market in Italy
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Italian personal accident and health insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gruppo Assicurativo Unipol, Gruppo Assicurativo Fondiaria-Sai, Gruppo Assicurativo Allianz, Reale Mutua, Gruppo Cattolica Assicurazioni, Axa Italia, Groupama Assicurazioni, Gruppo Aviva, Gruppo Assicurativo Banca Carige
