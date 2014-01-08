Fast Market Research recommends "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Poland Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Poland Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the life insurance segment in Poland, covering its dynamics and competitive landscape.It provides insights into the size and forecasts for the life insurance segment and its categories. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the segment, along with details of the strategic initiatives undertaken.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Life Insurance market in Poland:
- It provides historical values for Poland's insurance industry market size for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It details the competitive landscape in Poland for the life insurance business
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Poland, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment for Poland
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Polish insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Polish insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Polish life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Polish insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PZU ?ycie SA, Benefia Tu na ?ycie SA Vienna Insurance Group, Open Life Tu ?ycie SA, Tun? Warta SA, Tu na ?ycie Europa SA, Aviva Tun? SA, ING Tun? SA, TU Allianz ?ycie Polska SA, Amplico Life SA, Nordea Polska Tu na ?ycie SA,
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