Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Polish Non-Life Insurance Industry New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The Polish non-life insurance segment is highly concentrated, with the country’s leading ten non-life insurers accounting for around XX% of the segment’s total written premium value in 2011. The remainder of the written premium value was generated by XX smaller non-life insurance companies. There is a significant level of competition between existing non-life insurance companies, and these companies primarily compete on the basis of product differentiation and price. The penetration of Polish non-life insurance increased from XX% in 2007 to XX% in 2011.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Poland:
- It provides historical values for Poland’s insurance industry market size for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011–2016 forecast period
- Using Porter’s industry-standard “Five Forces” analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Poland for the non-life insurance business
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Poland and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment and country risk for Poland
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Polish insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Polish insurance industry
- Develop market-entry strategies by understanding the key market opportunities
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Polish non-life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Polish insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Key Highlights
NA
Companies Mentioned
PZU SA STU Ergo Hestia S.A. Tuir Warta S.A. Tuir Allianz Polska S.A. Interrisk S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Uniqa TU S.A. Compensa TU S.A. Vienna Insurance Group HDI Asekuracja TU S.A Generali T.U. S.A. MTU Moje Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? S.A
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/89394/industry-dynamics-and-competitive-landscape-in-the-polish-non-life-insurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html