Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Polish Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The Polish personal accident and health insurance segment continued to exhibit positive growth on account of consumers increasing awareness regarding the need for, and benefits of, personal accident and health insurance products, rising income level and escalating healthcare expenditures. The segment’s gross written premium expanded from PLNXX billion (US$XX billion) in 2007 to PLNXX billion (US$XX million) in 2011, registering a CAGR of XX% during the review period. The personal accident insurance segment accounted for the largest share of 44.9% of the total written premiums in 2011, followed by the health insurance category with XX%. The travel insurance category recorded the lowest share of XX% of the total personal accident and health market in 2011.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Poland:
- It provides historical values for Poland’s personal accident and health insurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011–2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of Poland’s personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- Using Porter’s industry-standard “Five Forces” analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Poland for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Poland and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Polish personal accident and health insurance market
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the Polish insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market in Poland
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Polish personal accident and health insurance market
Key Highlights
NA
Companies Mentioned
PZU SA STU Ergo Hestia SA Tuir Warta SA Tuir Allianz Polska SA Interrisk SA (Vienna Insurance Group) Uniqa Tu SA Compensa Tu SA (Vienna Insurance Group) HDI Asekuracja Tu S.A Generali Tu. SA MTU Moje Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? SA
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/89395/industry-dynamics-and-competitive-landscape-in-the-polish-personal-accident-and-health-insurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html