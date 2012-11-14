New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the South Korean Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- The South Korean personal accident and health insurance market grew at a healthy rate during the review period (2007-2011). This growth was generated by the country's high traffic accident ratio, ageing population, increased penetration of health insurance products, rising disposable income and improved awareness of the benefits of health insurance. Over the forecast period, the growth in the insurance segment will be driven by the increased participation of private health insurers, as the government implements measures to contain the country's rising public healthcare expenditure.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in South Korea:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- It provides historical values for South Korea's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the South Korea's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in South Korea for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in South Korea, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the South Korean personal accident and health insurance market
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the South Korean insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market in South Korea
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the South Korean personal accident and health insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd., Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Dongbu Insurance Co., Ltd., LIG Insurance Co., Ltd., Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd., Lotte Non-life Insurance Co., Ltd., Green Non-Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Trends and Opportunities in the South Korean Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the South African Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of National Healthcare Insurance Scheme Will Drive Market Growth
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Indian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Chinese Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Brazilian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the South African Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Mexican Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Indonesian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile