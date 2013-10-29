Fast Market Research recommends "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the UK Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the UK Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the personal accident and health insurance market in the UK, covering its dynamics and competitive landscape. It provides insights into the growth prospects, market efficiency in the UK personal accident and health insurance market, and also provides analysis of various distribution channels in the market. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the personal accident and health insurance market.
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Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in the UK:
- It provides historical values for the UK's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the UK's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It details the competitive landscape in the UK for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in the UK, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the UK personal accident and health insurance market
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the UK insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market in the UK
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the UK personal accident and health insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Axa UK Plc, Aviva Plc, Prudential Plc, AIG Europe Ltd, RSA Insurance Group Plc, Groupama Insurer Ltd, Cigna UK HealthCare Benefits
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